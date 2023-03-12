Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads Razzie Award winners

Blonde was named Worst Picture at the Razzie Awards last night.

The Marilyn Monroe biopic scooped the dubious honour ahead of Good Mourning, Pinocchio, The King's Daughter and Morbius at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards - which honour the worst in film - as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick.

Awards bosses said Blonde - which was nominated for eight Razzies - was "misogynistic, salacious and fallacious" and “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe”.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks took home Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo - for himself and "his latex face" - for his work on Elvis, with organisers noting the Hollywood favourite has "spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic Elvis."

Hanks was also nominated for Worst Actor for his turn in Pinocchio but was beaten to the dubious prize by Morbius star Jared Leto, whose co-star Adria Arjona was given Worst Supporting Actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Razzies themselves were handing the Worst Actress prize, taking an award for the first time in their history following their well-criticised decision to include 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category for her performance in movie flop Firestarter, which they later withdrew.

Razzies co-founder John Wilson previously said of the decision: “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.

"The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11-year-old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance.

"As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Miss Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices.”