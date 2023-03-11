Boxing
Associated Press

Usyk accepts Fury's terms for fight to be undisputed champ

3:11pm
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title. (Source: Associated Press)

Oleksandr Usyk took to social media to accept Tyson Fury's terms for a fight to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Time appeared to be running out to arrange a deal between the titleholders for a proposed April 29 fight in London, with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, saying their latest offer — a 60-40 split to the winner — was rejected by Fury and his camp.

That prompted Fury, the WBC champion, to publish a video on Instagram today, saying he would fight only if there was a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in his favor.

“I see all this talk about boxing fights, that they want 50%, Tyson being greedy,” Fury said. “Where I’m standing: Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%.

“You either take it or leave it.”

Usyk, a Ukrainian former cruiserweight champion who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at heavyweight, responded with his own video on Twitter. He accepted that split and included a caveat about Fury making a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.96 million) to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Hey, greedy belly," Usyk said. "I accept your offer — 70-30 split the fight with you on April 29 at Wembley (Stadium).

“But you will promise to donate to Ukraine immediately after the fight, 1 million pounds. And for every day of your delay you will pay 1% from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal?”

That appeared to be a riposte to Fury saying he would deduct 1% of the 30% offered to Usyk for every day the Ukrainian boxer doesn’t commit to the fight.

Tyson Fury ascended a throne during an elaborate ring walk before his victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. (Source: Getty)

Krassyuk had said Usyk could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

“If you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois in the Copper Box (in London) and get a few million dollars,” Fury said on Instagram. “If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King."

The last heavyweight to be the undisputed world champion was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

