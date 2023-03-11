World
Associated Press

US House votes to declassify info about origins of Covid-19

1:28pm
Government workers stand outside a blue tent used to coordinate transportation of travellers from Wuhan to designated quarantine sites in Beijing.

Government workers stand outside a blue tent used to coordinate transportation of travellers from Wuhan to designated quarantine sites in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

The US House voted unanimously today to declassify US intelligence information about the origins of Covid-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic.

The 419-0 vote was final approval of the bill, sending it to US President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.

“The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Representative Michael Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

That includes, he said, “how this virus was created and, specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event”.

The order to declassify focused on intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of Covid-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

US intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus.

Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1 million Americans, may not be known for many years — if ever.

“Transparency is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Representative Jim Himes, of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, during the debate.

Led by Republicans, the focus on the virus origins comes as the House launched a select committee with a hearing earlier in the week delving into theories about how the pandemic started.

It offers a rare moment of bipartisanship despite the often heated rhetoric about the origins of the coronavirus and the questions about the response to the virus by US health officials, including former top health adviser Anthony Fauci.

The legislation from Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was already approved by the Senate.

If signed into law, the measure would require within 90 days the declassification of “any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Coronavirus Disease".

That includes information about research and other activities at the lab and whether any researchers grew ill.

WorldCovid-19North AmericaAsia

SHARE

More Stories

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler

Levi Axtell, 27, had previously alleged that the elderly man was stalking his 22-month-old daughter and other children in his van.

3:46pm

US man convicted of killing woman who vanished over 25 years ago

US man convicted of killing woman who vanished over 25 years ago

Kristin Smart, 19, vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago. Her remains have never been found.

3:01pm

Why the failure of a major bank doesn't signal a return to 2008

Why the failure of a major bank doesn't signal a return to 2008

2:26pm

US bank collapses in biggest failure since global financial crisis

US bank collapses in biggest failure since global financial crisis

11:53am

'Cocaine cat' to live at US zoo after escaping owner

'Cocaine cat' to live at US zoo after escaping owner

6:37am

China's president Xi Jinping given 3rd term as president

China's president Xi Jinping given 3rd term as president

6:14am

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

NBA superstar Klay Thompson praises Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker

NBA superstar Klay Thompson praises Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker

15 mins ago

Evacuations in Queensland as worst-ever floods near peak

Evacuations in Queensland as worst-ever floods near peak

35 mins ago

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

0:31

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

46 mins ago

In a flap: Pigeon poo ruffles event centre feathers

In a flap: Pigeon poo ruffles event centre feathers

3:54pm

Fox storms into contention at rain-hit Players Championship

Fox storms into contention at rain-hit Players Championship

3:46pm

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler
1
2
3
4
5
6