World
Associated Press

UK has new Duke of Edinburgh as king gives his brother title

7:00am
Britain's Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wave to mourners outside the Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, in September 2022.

Britain's Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wave to mourners outside the Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, in September 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles III has made his youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh, passing on a title held by their late father, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace said the title was conferred on Prince Edward today, his 59th birthday.

Edward is the youngest of the four children of Philip and the late Queen Elizabeth II. His wife Sophie will now be known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their 15-year-old son James becomes Earl of Wessex, the title Edward previously held.

Prince Philip was made Duke of Edinburgh when he married the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947, and he held the title until his death in 2021 at the age of 99. It had been Philip’s wish that Edward should get the dukedom after he and the queen had both died. Elizabeth died in September at age 96.

One of Philip’s legacies is the Duke of Edinburgh awards, a popular youth activities program set up in 1956.

The palace said that “the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential”.

The announcement comes after another title change this week when Prince Harry and Meghan began officially using the titles Prince and Princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

The Kremlin’s forces struck Ukraine from afar yesterday while the ground battles in the country's east largely remained mired in a grinding stalemate.

8:00am

8 killed in shooting at Hamburg Jehovah's Witnesses hall

8 killed in shooting at Hamburg Jehovah's Witnesses hall

There was still no word on a possible motive for the shooting.

9:30pm

0:46

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public swimming pools

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public swimming pools

8:40pm

Shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths

Shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths

12:28pm

0:46

British TV astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80

British TV astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80

12:02pm

Russian missiles slam Ukraine's cities, risk nuclear meltdown

Russian missiles slam Ukraine's cities, risk nuclear meltdown

Fri, Mar 10

2:05

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Iran, Saudi Arabia resume diplomatic ties with China's help

Iran, Saudi Arabia resume diplomatic ties with China's help

38 mins ago

Puketapu store opens to 'feed the people' post-cyclone

Puketapu store opens to 'feed the people' post-cyclone

8:33am

One dead in Murupara two-vehicle crash

One dead in Murupara two-vehicle crash

8:00am

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

7:37am

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

7:30am

Elderly housing crisis: 20 Rotorua council flats sit empty waiting on refurb

Elderly housing crisis: 20 Rotorua council flats sit empty waiting on refurb
1
2
3
4
5
6