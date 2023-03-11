Football
AAP

Phoenix hold on for win over top-of-table Sydney FC

43 mins ago
The Phoenix celebrate Kate Taylor's goal against Sydney FC.

The Phoenix celebrate Kate Taylor's goal against Sydney FC. (Source: Getty)

Top-of-the-table Sydney FC have been stunned 1-0 by bottom-placed Wellington Phoenix in their A-League Women meeting at Jubilee Stadium.

The shock result moved Phoenix to within a point of 10th-placed Newcastle with a game in hand in their quest to avoid back-to-back wooden spoons.

Despite being unable to overturn Kate Taylor's winner, the Sky Blues still lead the ladder after second-placed Western United fell to Brisbane Roar in a simultaneous kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

And with two games in hand over United and a five-point buffer over third-placed Melbourne City, sydney FC retain control of their premiership fate with four games to play before finals.

Coach Ante Juric's Sydney were forced into a reshuffle due to a combination of injuries, suspension, and international duty for the Kiwis' visit: first-choice goalkeeper Jada Whyman, defender Charlotte Mclean, and captain Natalie Tobin among the absentees.

Despite this, Anna Green almost gave them the lead in the 15th minute when a corner spilled to her and she forced Brianna Edwards into a leaping save.

But belying their underdog status, the Phoenix grew into the game and took control as they created chances for Grace Wisnewski and Paige Satchell.

They took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute, when a corner towards the near post ricocheted out for Taylor to knock the ball into the net.

Sydney's Princess Ibini and Rola Badawiya, along with Phoenix youngster Milly Clegg, exchanged chances as the second half progressed.

The hosts came agonisingly close to a leveller with 14 minutes left, when Cortnee Vine drove forward and squared the ball for Mackenzie Hawkesby, only for Edwards to charge out and get enough of a touch to send the shot wide.

The tension became suffocating as the clock wound down but the Phoenix held out for a shock but well-earned win.

FootballPhoenixWomen's Sport

SHARE

More Stories

Phoenix throw away crucial points as Roar score late equaliser

Phoenix throw away crucial points as Roar score late equaliser

Shea Connors finished a breakaway effort to cancel out Marisa van der Meer's first-half header in a 1-1 draw at Sky Stadium.

Sat, Mar 4

Phoenix beat Jets to boost A-League finals bid

Phoenix beat Jets to boost A-League finals bid

Oskar Zawada fired his 11th goal of the A-League Men season as Wellington Phoenix beat Newcastle 2-1, firming up their bid for a home final.

Sat, Mar 4

Phoenix lose star trio for next season - All Whites included

Phoenix lose star trio for next season - All Whites included

Fri, Mar 3

'We know they're threats' - Phoenix fired up for Sydney FC

'We know they're threats' - Phoenix fired up for Sydney FC

Sat, Feb 25

Football Ferns' winless streak drags on to 8 games

Football Ferns' winless streak drags on to 8 games

Fri, Feb 24

Horror run continues for goal-shy Football Ferns

Horror run continues for goal-shy Football Ferns

Tue, Feb 21

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Kiwi chocolate makers being assessed over 'misleading claims'

2:05

Kiwi chocolate makers being assessed over 'misleading claims'

30 mins ago

Warriors blow late chances to steal win from Roosters

Warriors blow late chances to steal win from Roosters

43 mins ago

New safety initiative for Wellington CBD a 'game-changer'

2:20

New safety initiative for Wellington CBD a 'game-changer'

43 mins ago

Phoenix hold on for win over top-of-table Sydney FC

Phoenix hold on for win over top-of-table Sydney FC

55 mins ago

Stars post dominant win over Magic

Stars post dominant win over Magic

59 mins ago

'Unprecedented outage' leads to no captions on 3 TV channels

'Unprecedented outage' leads to no captions on 3 TV channels
1
2
3
4
5
6