Football
Associated Press

Lineker won't present BBC football show after Twitter post

11:26am
Soccer pundit Gary Lineker.

Soccer pundit Gary Lineker. (Source: Associated Press)

Former England captain Gary Lineker will not present a football highlights show on the BBC until an agreement is reached on his social media use, the network said today.

Lineker criticised the British government’s new asylum policy in a Twitter post, comparing lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

The BBC considers Lineker posting such views on social media as a breach of its guidelines. It has been in discussions with Lineker over his involvement in the Match of the Day program that is broadcast on Saturday nights and shows highlights of English Premier League games that day.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day," the broadcaster said, “until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

Lineker has yet to make an official comment.

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, former England players who work as pundits on Match of the Day, said on Twitter they would not be appearing on the program this weekend.

Wright said he had taken the decision out of “solidarity” with Lineker.

Dan Walker, a former presenter on the BBC, said he had been in contact with Lineker and asked him “whether he is stepping back or whether the BBC have told him to step back”.

Walker said Lineker replied that the BBC “told me I have to step back”.

“So Gary Lineker wants to continue to present Match Of The Day and is not apologising for what he has said," Walker said on Channel 5, where he works, "but he has said it’s a BBC decision to force him to not present the program at the moment.”

Conservative lawmakers in Britain are calling on the BBC to discipline Lineker, the network’s highest-paid star, for saying the government’s plan to detain and deport migrants arriving by boat is “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s”.

The government has called Lineker’s Nazi comparison inappropriate and unacceptable, and some lawmakers said he should be fired.

The 62-year-old Lineker is a household name in Britain and one of the UK’s most influential media figures, with 8.7 million followers on Twitter. He was the leading scorer at the 1986 World Cup and finished his international career with 48 goals in 80 matches for England.

FootballUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Football fans throw toys onto pitch for Turkish quake victims

Football fans throw toys onto pitch for Turkish quake victims

At 4.17pm, which was when the first earthquake struck, the tens of thousands of fans hurled the toys through the air onto the pitch.

Mon, Feb 27

0:29

Man United win League Cup to end 6-year trophy drought

Man United win League Cup to end 6-year trophy drought

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Mon, Feb 27

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

Fri, Feb 24

British football commentator John Motson dies at 77

British football commentator John Motson dies at 77

Fri, Feb 24

0:31

Body of Ghana footballer Christian Atsu repatriated from Turkey

Body of Ghana footballer Christian Atsu repatriated from Turkey

Tue, Feb 21

Musk reportedly seeking to buy Manchester United

Musk reportedly seeking to buy Manchester United

Wed, Feb 15

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Dark sky sanctuary proposed for Kaikōura

Dark sky sanctuary proposed for Kaikōura

44 mins ago

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

9:08

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

12:21pm

Review: Triangle of Sadness, the high-brow gross-out comedy of the year

2:01

Review: Triangle of Sadness, the high-brow gross-out comedy of the year

12:02pm

More tahini products recalled over salmonella risk

More tahini products recalled over salmonella risk

11:53am

US bank collapses in biggest failure since global financial crisis

US bank collapses in biggest failure since global financial crisis

11:26am

Lineker won't present BBC football show after Twitter post

Lineker won't present BBC football show after Twitter post
1
2
3
4
5
6