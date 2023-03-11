Dame Valerie Adams announces separation from husband

Dame Valerie Adams has announced her separation from her husband of almost seven years, Gabriel Price.

The two-time Olympic shot put champion relayed the news in a social media post Friday.

"Gabriel and I have separated. While we are no longer together, we both remain entirely committed to our beautiful children."

The couple were married in 2016. Adams asked for privacy for the family and their two children after the announcement.

Adams announced her retirement from the sport last year after 22 years, finishing her run with a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017's New Year Honours, Adams was named a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

rnz.co.nz