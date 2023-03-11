World
Associated Press

'Cocaine cat' to live at US zoo after escaping owner

6:37am
A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati.

A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati. (Source: Associated Press)

An African serval cat that was found with cocaine in its system after an escape at a traffic stop now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home, much to the delight of social media users still amused by the recent release of the movie Cocaine Bear.

The wild cat's story has trended online, where users relished in the absurdity of the horror comedy, which riffs off the true story of a 175-pound black bear that was found dead near a duffle bag and some USD$2 million (NZD$3.25 million) worth of cocaine. Social media users have predictably dubbed the serval "cocaine cat".

The slender feline made its escape after its owner was pulled over by police on January 28, according to local animal control officials. It leapt from the car into a tree.

Ray Anderson of Cincinnati Animal CARE said that local animal control, Hamilton County Dog Wardens, were called around 2am in the residential Oakley neighbourhood.

In Ohio, it is illegal to own the animals, which can weigh up to 40 pounds. During the rescue mission, the cat named Amiry broke its leg and became more agitated.

Once Amiry was taken in for medical care by Cincinnati Animal CARE, the team ran a drug test in which they determined that Amiry had cocaine in his system.

It’s not the first time that Cincinnati Animal CARE, which has been operating as the county animal shelter, has had a wild animal test positive for drugs. In 2022, the group took in a capuchin monkey, named Neo, that had methamphetamine in its system.

Since that case, it has become standard procedure for the shelter to test exotic animals that arrive at the shelter for drugs, Anderson said.

Anderson confirmed that the owner of Amiry relinquished custody of the cat to Cincinnati Animal CARE before it was taken into the care of the Cincinnati Zoo.

Servals have grown in popularity with some showing up in TikTok videos as pets. Julie Sheldon, clinical assistant professor of zoo medicine at the University of Tennessee, said a serval is a major responsibility that requires a balanced diet and specialised care beyond a house cat.

“There are way better options for pets that are way more safe, economically smart and sustainable,” she said.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE receives about 8000 animals a year, said Anderson.

Instead of trying to keep a wild animal as a pet, Anderson said, “You could save a whole lot of money and get a really awesome house cat at your local animal shelter."

WorldAnimalsNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

US man gets 42 years for burning cross to intimidate neighbours

US man gets 42 years for burning cross to intimidate neighbours

Axel Cox, 24, lit a wooden cross on fire, propping it up in his front yard so his Black neighbours could see it.

1:32pm

New Trump book features letters from Kim Jong-un, Princess Diana

New Trump book features letters from Kim Jong-un, Princess Diana

"We had lots of great letters from lots of great people and not so great people, to be honest with you," Trump told reporters.

1:01pm

Apology letter found after cartel-linked killing of Americans

Apology letter found after cartel-linked killing of Americans

10:38am

US senator Mitch McConnell hospitalised after tripping, falling

US senator Mitch McConnell hospitalised after tripping, falling

Fri, Mar 10

China's Xi calls for 'more quickly elevating' armed forces

China's Xi calls for 'more quickly elevating' armed forces

Thu, Mar 9

Watch: Gold Coast bus driver casually moves large snake to safety

Watch: Gold Coast bus driver casually moves large snake to safety

Thu, Mar 9

0:36

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Iran, Saudi Arabia resume diplomatic ties with China's help

Iran, Saudi Arabia resume diplomatic ties with China's help

38 mins ago

Puketapu store opens to 'feed the people' post-cyclone

Puketapu store opens to 'feed the people' post-cyclone

8:33am

One dead in Murupara two-vehicle crash

One dead in Murupara two-vehicle crash

8:00am

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

7:37am

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

7:30am

Elderly housing crisis: 20 Rotorua council flats sit empty waiting on refurb

Elderly housing crisis: 20 Rotorua council flats sit empty waiting on refurb
1
2
3
4
5
6