World
Associated Press

China's president Xi Jinping given 3rd term as president

6:14am
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC). (Source: Associated Press)

China's leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Saturday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the US and others.

The endorsement of Xi's appointment by the ceremonial National People's Congress was a foregone conclusion for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012.

The vote for Xi was 2952 to 0 by the NPC, members of which are appointed by the ruling party.

Xi, 69, had himself named to a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition under which China's leaders handed over power once a decade.

A two-term limit on the figurehead presidency was deleted from China's constitution earlier, prompting suggestions he might stay in power for life.

No candidate lists were distributed, and Xi and those awarded other posts were believed to have run unopposed.

Xi Jinping receives applause after he is unanimously elected as president.

Xi Jinping receives applause after he is unanimously elected as president. (Source: Associated Press)

The election process remains almost entirely shrouded in secrecy, apart from the process by which delegates to the congress placed four ballots into boxes placed around the vast auditorium of the Great Hall of the People.

In other voting, the party's third-ranking official Zhao Leji was named head of the National People's Congress. The vast majority of the body's legislative work is headed by its Standing Committee, which meets year-round.

A holdover from the previous party Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of political power in China headed by Xi, Zhao, 67, won Xi’s trust as head of the party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, pursuing an anti-graft campaign that has frozen all potential opposition to the leader.

Former Shanghai party boss and member of the last Politburo Standing Committee Han Zheng was named to the largely ceremonial post of state vice president.

Delegates line up to cast their votes for Xi Jinping.

Delegates line up to cast their votes for Xi Jinping. (Source: Associated Press)

Xi, Zhao and Han then took the oath of office with one hand on a copy of the Chinese constitution. The session also swore in 14 congress vice chairpersons.

Xi's new term and the appointment of loyalists to top posts underscores his near-total monopoly on political power, eliminating any potential opposition to his hyper-nationalistic agenda of building China into the top political, military and economic rival to the US and the chief authoritarian challenge to the Washington-led democratic world order.

While six others serve with him on the Politburo Standing Committee, all have longstanding ties to Xi and can be counted on to see to his will on issues from party discipline to economic management.

Delegates attend session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Delegates attend session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

The standing committee has only men and the 24-member Politburo, which has had only four female members since the 1990s, also has no women after the departure of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan.

Second-ranked Li Qiang is widely expected to take over as premier, nominally in charge of the Cabinet and caretaker of the economy. Li is best known for ruthlessly enforcing a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.

The congress is also expected to pass a measures intensifying party control over national level government organs as part of Xi’s campaign of centralizing power under the party.

WorldAsia

SHARE

More Stories

Three arrested in Japan over 'sushi terrorism'

Three arrested in Japan over 'sushi terrorism'

A viral trend of licking, squishing and adding wasabi to conveyor belt sushi has alarmed Japanese restaurants and put fear in diners.

3:36pm

Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

An analyst said the "level of breakages is highly unusual" and experts suspect China may have cut the cables deliberately.

Thu, Mar 9

2:08

Kim Jong Un's daughter enjoys horseback riding, skiing - S Korea

Kim Jong Un's daughter enjoys horseback riding, skiing - S Korea

Thu, Mar 9

Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model

Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model

Wed, Mar 8

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Tue, Mar 7

Funeral of Thai 'cave boy' who died in UK ends with prayers

Funeral of Thai 'cave boy' who died in UK ends with prayers

Mon, Mar 6

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Iran, Saudi Arabia resume diplomatic ties with China's help

Iran, Saudi Arabia resume diplomatic ties with China's help

37 mins ago

Puketapu store opens to 'feed the people' post-cyclone

Puketapu store opens to 'feed the people' post-cyclone

8:33am

One dead in Murupara two-vehicle crash

One dead in Murupara two-vehicle crash

8:00am

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

7:37am

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Tauranga

7:30am

Elderly housing crisis: 20 Rotorua council flats sit empty waiting on refurb

Elderly housing crisis: 20 Rotorua council flats sit empty waiting on refurb
1
2
3
4
5
6