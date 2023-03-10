Winning QLD horse tests positive for cocaine

A Queensland horse could be stripped of its first place from a race last year after testing positive for cocaine.

End Assembly, trained by Mark Currie, tested positive in both its A and B post-race samples, following victory at the Gold Edition Plate over 1200m at Eagle Farm, Brisbane.

It now faces being stripped of its win and prize-money claimed by its connections - over $100,000.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission told Australia's News Corp an investigation will be opened next week.

“A Toowoomba-trained racehorse has tested positive to cocaine, following its win in a $200,000 feature race at Eagle Farm in December last year,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The results of the post-race urine sample conducted by QRIC’s Racing Science Centre and Victoria’s Racing Analytical Services have returned positive to the banned illicit drug."