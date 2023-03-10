World
Associated Press

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

16 mins ago
Rainbow flags.

Rainbow flags. (Source: istock.com)

Uganda's parliament is considering a bill that would criminalise identifying as LGBTTQIA+, with MPs saying the current ban on same-sex relations does not go far enough.

Anti-LGBTTQIA+ sentiment is deeply entrenched in the highly conservative and religious East African nation, with same-sex relations punishable by up to life in prison.

More than 30 African countries ban same-sex relations, but Uganda's law, if passed, would appear to be the first to criminalise merely identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTTQIA+), according to Human Rights Watch.

The proposed Ugandan law was introduced as a private lawmaker's bill and aims to allow the country to fight "threats to the traditional, heterosexual family", according to a copy seen by Reuters.

Any person who "holds out as a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female" might face 10 years in prison.

It also criminalises the "promotion" of homosexuality and "abetting" and "conspiring" to engage in same-sex relations.

The law is similar in some ways to a law passed in 2013 that stiffened some penalties and criminalised lesbianism. It drew widespread international condemnation before it was struck down by a domestic court on procedural grounds.

"One of the most extreme features of this new bill is that it criminalises people simply for being who they are as well as further infringing on the rights to privacy, and freedoms of expression and association that are already compromised in Uganda," said Oryem Nyeko, Uganda researcher at Human Rights Watch.

After the new bill was read in parliament, Speaker Anita Among sent it to a committee for scrutiny and public hearings before it is brought back to the House for debate and a vote.

Among urged members of parliament to reject intimidation, referencing reported threats by some Western countries to impose travel bans against those involved in passing the law.

"This business of intimidating that 'you will not go to America', what is America?" she said.

An investigation by a parliamentary committee ordered in January into reports of alleged promotion of homosexuality in schools has already sparked a wave of discrimination and violence against members of the LGBTTQIA+ community, activists say.

WorldAfricaSocial IssuesReligion

SHARE

More Stories

UK admits its Channel migrants plan pushes bounds of law

UK admits its Channel migrants plan pushes bounds of law

“If you enter Britain illegally, you will be detained and swiftly removed," minister Suella Braverman said.

Wed, Mar 8

4:51

Hero neighbour recognised in Queensland cop killing

Hero neighbour recognised in Queensland cop killing

Queensland man Alan Dare was murdered alongside two officers during a siege in the state's west last December.

Sat, Mar 4

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Fri, Mar 3

Shark-hunting orcas on record killing spree off South Africa coast

Shark-hunting orcas on record killing spree off South Africa coast

Tue, Feb 28

Sydney's Pride makeover comes with 'rainbow-washing' business caution

Sydney's Pride makeover comes with 'rainbow-washing' business caution

Mon, Feb 27

2:54

North Korea food shortage worsens amid Covid, but no famine yet

North Korea food shortage worsens amid Covid, but no famine yet

Sun, Feb 26

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

45 mins ago

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

3:54

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

48 mins ago

Watch: Lightning strike sets tree ablaze in Hastings

0:23

Watch: Lightning strike sets tree ablaze in Hastings

50 mins ago

New mapping outlines future landslip risks to Muriwai homes

2:11

New mapping outlines future landslip risks to Muriwai homes

6:41pm

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

2:55

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

6:41pm

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade

1:58

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade
1
2
3
4
5
6