Steven Adams to miss rest of regular NBA season with knee issue

New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams will be out for a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee, the Memphis Grizzlies announced this morning.

Adams hurt the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee late in January in a game against Phoenix when diving for a loose ball in the final seconds.

Initially, the Grizzlies said he would miss three to five weeks. But Adams had a stem cell injection yesterday and will “be reevaluated in approximately four weeks," the team said in a statement.

It means the 29-year-old is almost certain to miss the rest of the regular season with Memphis fighting to stay in contention for a top spot in the Western Conference for the playoffs.

Adams was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds when he was injured and averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are also without guard Ja Morant, who will not face charges in Colorado related to a livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club.

The team said yesterday that the earliest Morant could play is March 18 at San Antonio — and there's no guarantee that'll happen.