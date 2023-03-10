World
Several people killed in Hamburg church shooting

8 mins ago
Armed police respond to a shooting in Hamburg, Germany

Armed police respond to a shooting in Hamburg, Germany (Source: Getty)

Shots were fired inside a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday night (local time), and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany's second-biggest city.

They said that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally," but didn't give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses.

The shooting happened around 9pm.

Further details on what happened and on any possible motive weren’t immediately available.

