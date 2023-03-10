Health

rnz.co.nz

Health Minister orders advert featuring her to be taken down

6:40pm
Ayesha Verrall.

Ayesha Verrall. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Health Minister has ordered an advertisement she features in to be taken down, following questioning from National.

Dr Ayesha Verrall was featured in a profile piece in Te Whatu Ora Southern's "Better Health February 2023" newsletter, titled "New Health Minister reveals strong Southern roots."

The piece details Verrall's Southern upbringing and health background, mostly containing details she gave in her maiden speech to Parliament in December 2020.

"She remembers her father trying to instil his love of the outdoors, and recalled crossing the Eglington River, scrambling up Dore Pass and waking in freezing Department of Conservation huts to see the sun touch the mountain tops," the article reads, lifted almost verbatim from Dr Verrall's maiden speech.

But it appears the piece was re-published, along with other features from that month's newsletter, in the Otago Daily Times.

On February 21, National's Chris Bishop submitted a Written Parliamentary Question (WPQ), asking "Did Te Whatu Ora pay for the full-page newspaper spread with the story 'New Health Minister reveals strong Southern roots'; if so, how much did it cost, what newspapers did it appear in, and what was the rationale for this?"

Te Whatu Ora Southern's "Better Health February 2023" newsletter.

Te Whatu Ora Southern's "Better Health February 2023" newsletter. (Source: 1News)

He submitted a further WPQ on March 9, asking when he could expect a reply to his first question.

RNZ has seen a copy of Verrall's answer to Chris Bishop's WPQ, which will officially be added to Parliament's record.

"I was not aware of the advertisement, and did not approve it. The first I learned of this matter is through a Written Parliamentary Question," her reply said.

Verrall said Te Whatu Ora Southern sought approval from her office to use a profile of her in the advertisement, but the approval was mistakenly given by a former staffer, who did not seek her approval.

"I would not have approved the profile because I do not believe it is an appropriate use of public funding," her reply said.

Verrall has told her current ministerial staff and Te Whatu Ora it was inappropriate, and has asked for all online versions of the article to be removed.

It no longer shows up on the Otago Daily Times' website (a Google search showed the headline on the website, but the piece was no longer at the link), though as of Friday afternoon it was still on Te Whatu Ora's website.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealthPoliticsSouthland

SHARE

More Stories

Rotorua mayor pregnant, first to give birth while in mayoral office

Rotorua mayor pregnant, first to give birth while in mayoral office

Tania Tapsell has announced that she's pregnant with a baby girl due in June.

6:22pm

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey announces political retirement

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey announces political retirement

Coffey outlined the reasons behind his decision in a statement.

1:44pm

Meningitis Foundation 'really concerned' about vaccine supply

Meningitis Foundation 'really concerned' about vaccine supply

9:09am

4:35

Invercargill palm kernel storage facility fire contained

Invercargill palm kernel storage facility fire contained

7:42am

0:21

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

8:30pm

NZ could face whooping cough outbreak - public health expert

NZ could face whooping cough outbreak - public health expert

8:00pm

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

Uganda considers criminalising identifying as LGBTTQIA+

44 mins ago

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

3:54

Former Fiji PM and suspended commissioner plead not guilty

47 mins ago

Watch: Lightning strike sets tree ablaze in Hastings

0:23

Watch: Lightning strike sets tree ablaze in Hastings

49 mins ago

New mapping outlines future landslip risks to Muriwai homes

2:11

New mapping outlines future landslip risks to Muriwai homes

6:41pm

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

2:55

'All for it': Parents react to upcoming teachers' strike

6:41pm

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade

1:58

Kiwis' OE opportunities expanded in UK-NZ visa upgrade
1
2
3
4
5
6