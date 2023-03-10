Bus driver gave Queensland kids lollies before hospitalisations

More than a dozen children hospitalised after eating lollies on a north Queensland school bus have been released after a night of medical care.

Police and the education department are investigating how 22 students, aged between eight and 12, became ill after eating the lollies before feeling unwell at the Bluewater State School in Townsville on Thursday.

The bus driver gave the lollies to the kids from sealed packaging during the ride to school, police said.

The driver has spoken with the police and is fully co-operating.

Paramedics said the children were treated for symptoms including nausea, abdominal pain and lightheadedness.

All 15 Bluewater State School children being treated by the Townsville Hospital and Health Service were discharged from care on Friday, the hospital said in a statement.

Bluewater State School said it could not provide further details due to privacy issues.

Investigations involving Queensland Health, the Department of Education Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Queensland Police Service remain ongoing.

The Department of Education is yet to comment on the incident officially.