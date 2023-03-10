Breakers not looking for heroes in Finals - 'It's a team sport'

The Breakers aren't looking for heroes as they strive to regain the advantage in the NBL finals series against the Sydney Kings.

However they will be hoping the run of away team victories will continue in game three in Sydney tonight.

In their three regular season clashes and the first two finals games, the away team has won.

The five game series is locked at 1-1 following the Kings 81-74 win in game two in Auckland last Sunday.

Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie says they spent a lot of time this week discussing what went wrong and how they can bounce back.

"We just didn't finish off plays, didn't make shots, didn't get back in defence and those are things we can change.

"We've got a team that has bounced back well all season, we've got a team full of great shooters and so we back ourselves to go and knock them down in the next one."

The Kings had a couple of key players out for the start of the series, but are expected to be at full strength tonight... as are the Breakers.

While he's expecting more from his side, coach Modi Maor doesn't want his team to be heroes in Sydney tonight.

Breakers coach Mody Maor, centre, and his players watch the closing moments of their victory over the JackJumpers at Spark Arena. (Source: Photosport)

"Heroes try to save the world, they do it because they really care and sometimes basketball players do the same.

"They really really want to win they really want to help their team succeed so they take it upon themselves to try and save the game and when you try and do that the basketball gods will not let you.

"It's a team sport you need to do things together as a unit... connected."

This is the Breakers first NBL grand final appearance since 2016, the year after they won their last title.

That lack of grand finals experience won't count against them according to Abercrombie.

"We've got a lot of competitors, a lot of hungry individuals who have played in big games in different places all over the world.

"You draw on those experiences, you draw on your instincts and trusting the work you've put in in these situations to get you through these tough times.

A record crowd of more than 14,000 is expected in Sydney tonight, while a record of almost 10,000 is likely for game four in Auckland on Sunday.