US probes Tesla steering wheels coming off, autopilot crashes

US safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs.

They are also looking into a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted documents today revealing that Tesla's investigating steering wheels that can detach from the steering column on as many as 120,000 Model Y SUVs.

The agency said it received two complaints in which 2023 Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

In one complaint filed with NHTSA, an owner said he was driving with his family on Route 1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when the steering wheel suddenly came off on January 29, five days after the vehicle was purchased. The owner wrote that there were no cars behind him, and he was able to pull toward the road divider. There were no injuries.

It was a "horrible experience," the car's owner, Prerak Patel, said. He said he was in the freeway's left lane when the steering wheel came off and was lucky the road was straight and he was able to stop the car at the divider.

Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla, which is based in Austin, Texas, and has disbanded its media relations department.

Apologised

At first a Tesla service centre gave Patel a cost estimate of US$103.96 to repair the problem. The service centre apologised in what appear to be text messages posted on Twitter.

When Patel wrote that he had lost faith in Tesla and asked for a refund, the service centre removed the charge and wrote that Tesla doesn't have a return policy, but he could reach out to the sales and delivery team.

Patel was later given the option of keeping the car or getting it replaced with a new one. Patel said he chose to get a replacement.

Patel said he's a fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and has invested a large chunk of his savings in the company's stock, which fell about 3% on Wednesday US time.

The agency said today it is launching a special crash-investigation team to probe the February 18 crash involving a Tesla Model S and a ladder truck from the Contra Costa County fire department.

The firetruck probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas using the automaker’s Autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.

The driver of the 2014 Tesla Model S was killed in the crash and a passenger critically injured. Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and the US$1.4 million ($2.3m) ladder truck was damaged.

At least 15 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles nationwide while using the system.

Since January of 2022, Tesla has issued 20 recalls, including several that were required by NHTSA. The recalls include one from January of last year for “Full Self-Driving” vehicles being programmed to run stop signs at slow speeds.