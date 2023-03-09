Basketball
US police say no charges to be filed against NBA star Morant

11:17am
Ja Morant. (Source: Associated Press)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club, police said this morning.

The Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver.

“In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type,” police said. “Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens of patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

“The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”

The NBA has said it is also looking into the matter, and has not announced any sanctions — such as a suspension — against Morant.

Police said the investigation confirmed that “the incident” — Morant was not named in the release, which only made reference to “a prominent NBA player” — occurred at an establishment called Shotgun Willies in Glendale. The two-time All-Star streamed the video in the early hours of Saturday local time, after the Grizzlies played in Denver hours before.

The Grizzlies said Morant would be away from the team for at least two games — those were Sunday and Tuesday — and Morant later said that he decided "to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

It is not clear what that means. Morant has not commented further and the Grizzlies have not shared what steps he is taking or why he is seeking help.

Memphis plays host to Golden State on Thursday.

