Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend seeks to cancel NDA with golfer

11:18am
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Tiger Woods has split from his girlfriend and she has filed a lawsuit against him over a non-disclosure agreement, citing a law that allows such documents to be nullified when sexual assault or harassment is involved.

The 47-year-old golfer had been dating Erica Herman for six years and though she hasn't made any accusations against the sportsman, the former restaurant manager has filed a complaint asking to be removed from the NDA she signed in August 2017, which she believes should be voided due to the Speak Out Act, which protects victims of sexual assault or harassment.

The paperwork for the filing states the pair "had a long relationship" that was both professional and personal but Eric is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom.

Documents obtained by US Weekly magazine stated: "Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.

“She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the court.”

She went on to cite the Speak Out Act, which Congress explained “prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."

She is seeking clarity from the court, who she wants to declare the NDA invalid and unenforceable so she can share her experiences with Tiger.

It is unclear when the pair's relationship came to an end, though they haven't been seen together in public for some time.

Neither Erica nor Tiger - who has two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren - have yet commented on the court action.

