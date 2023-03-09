Thousands of lightning strikes recorded over South Island

Almost 2000 lightning strikes hit the South Island overnight as thunderstorms and downpours batter the West Coast.

MetService has recorded 1970 lightning strikes over the South Island since late last night.

It issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Westland and Fiordland north of George Sound up to 9am.

Orange heavy rain warnings cover Westland and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers until this evening, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound to 7am.

A phenomenal amount of #LightningStrikes have been detected by the Lightning Detection Network: over 75,000 strikes recorded in the last 24 hours, with 1100 strikes over land.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place along the west coast; details here: https://t.co/GZIq9J48pw pic.twitter.com/TnFXgIujzG — MetService (@MetService) March 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Westland region was forecast to have up to 240mm of rain in the ranges by this evening, with 100mm-140mm expected near the coast.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with localised downpours of 25-45mm an hour and hail up to 20mm in diameter, MetService said.

There may be one or two small tornadoes near the coast along with the lightning and strong wind gusts.

The Tasman Sea has been electrifying!



Well over 8⃣0⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ lightning strikes have been observed in the past 24 hours.



Note the waves of thunderstorms (lightning) moving southeast.



Thunderstorms will become more widespread & active over much of NZ in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/Jvtb02cd5L — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 8, 2023

The forecaster warned there could be surface flooding, flash flooding and slips.

If any tornadoes did occur, they could cause some localised damage to buildings and vegetation, MetService said.

Thunderstorms should ease in Fiordland around dawn, but continue in Westland until late this afternoon or evening, it said and the severe thunderstorm watch for Westland may be extended.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz