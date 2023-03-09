New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Thousands of lightning strikes recorded over South Island

7:23am
Lightning strikes detected near and over the South Island on March 8.

Lightning strikes detected near and over the South Island on March 8. (Source: MetService)

Almost 2000 lightning strikes hit the South Island overnight as thunderstorms and downpours batter the West Coast.

MetService has recorded 1970 lightning strikes over the South Island since late last night.

It issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Westland and Fiordland north of George Sound up to 9am.

Orange heavy rain warnings cover Westland and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers until this evening, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound to 7am.

The Westland region was forecast to have up to 240mm of rain in the ranges by this evening, with 100mm-140mm expected near the coast.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with localised downpours of 25-45mm an hour and hail up to 20mm in diameter, MetService said.

There may be one or two small tornadoes near the coast along with the lightning and strong wind gusts.

The forecaster warned there could be surface flooding, flash flooding and slips.

If any tornadoes did occur, they could cause some localised damage to buildings and vegetation, MetService said.

Thunderstorms should ease in Fiordland around dawn, but continue in Westland until late this afternoon or evening, it said and the severe thunderstorm watch for Westland may be extended.

New Zealand

