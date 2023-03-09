Football
AAP

Premier League, England star accused of exposing himself in bar

12:39pm
Manchester City's Kyle Walker

Manchester City's Kyle Walker (Source: Associated Press)

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by police over allegations that he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

The alleged incident is said to have happened in the Cheshire town of Wilmslow on Sunday after City's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

A national newspaper released security camera footage from the bar - and Cheshire Police say they are now investigating the matter.

"On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area," the force said in a statement.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time."

City, who gave their players two days off after the Newcastle victory, have declined to comment.

It is understood that Walker contests the allegations and that he reported for training as normal after the two-day break.

