Business

rnz.co.nz

NZ-based company Xero announces 800 job cuts in restructure

1:52pm
Xero says it will cut up to 800 jobs.

Xero says it will cut up to 800 jobs. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

New Zealand-based software accounting firm Xero plans to shed up to 800 jobs to cut costs and improve profits.

Chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy said the restructuring was needed to position the business for growth.

"To enable Xeroʼs next phase of growth and drive better customer outcomes, we need to streamline and simplify our organisation," she said.

"These changes, and our decision to reinvest in key strategic areas, will adjust our operating cost base as we balance growth and profitability, while taking a robust approach to capital allocation that supports long term value creation."

Xero, founded and based in Wellington, but listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, offers cloud-based accounting services with more than 3.5 million subscribers and about 4500 staff with offices in New Zealand, Australia, North America, the UK and southeast Asia.

It gave no detail on where the cuts would occur.

"These headcount reductions will improve Xeroʼs operating profitability as its operating expense-to-revenue ratio is expected to reduce significantly in FY24," Singh Cassidy said.

She said the restructuring was expected to cost between $25-35 million.

The company will also sell the Australian based Waddle lending platform, bought in 2020, and write off $30-40 million.

"These are difficult but necessary steps as we work to further strengthen Xero for the future, while carefully balancing the interests of all our stakeholders," Singh Cassidy said.

"We don't take these decisions lightly and we recognise today is a very hard day for our people."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTechnologyBusinessEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

Auckland top non-European city on Forbes' work-life balance index

Auckland top non-European city on Forbes' work-life balance index

"The city has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, making it a comfortable and enjoyable place to live and work," Forbes Advisor said.

1:10pm

Consumer NZ backs calls for banking competition inquiry

Consumer NZ backs calls for banking competition inquiry

The four big banks declared combined after-tax profits of an eye-watering $6 billion in the last financial year.

11:26am

8:24

Industrial area in Napier cordoned off after toxic contamination

Industrial area in Napier cordoned off after toxic contamination

7:14pm

Pharmac chair broke neutrality rule but won't be fired - PM

Pharmac chair broke neutrality rule but won't be fired - PM

Wed, Mar 8

2:32

All parties keen for select committee banking inquiry except Labour

All parties keen for select committee banking inquiry except Labour

Wed, Mar 8

2:07

Interim Te Whatu Ora board chair appointed after Campbell sacking

Interim Te Whatu Ora board chair appointed after Campbell sacking

Tue, Mar 7

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Hipkins speaks after tour of Coromandel cyclone damage

Live stream: Hipkins speaks after tour of Coromandel cyclone damage

2 mins ago

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

10 mins ago

School lunch provider that served raw chicken tenders 'stood down'

0:56

School lunch provider that served raw chicken tenders 'stood down'

16 mins ago

Blues face big test of their title credentials against Hurricanes

Blues face big test of their title credentials against Hurricanes

23 mins ago

Mother of Canterbury meningococcal case shares message to students

Mother of Canterbury meningococcal case shares message to students

41 mins ago

Te Whatu Ora pulls inaccurate emergency department data

Te Whatu Ora pulls inaccurate emergency department data
1
2
3
4
5
6