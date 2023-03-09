League
AAP

Mum of Payne Haas charged with drink driving after fatal crash

4:00pm
Payne Haas.

Payne Haas. (Source: Photosport)

The mother of NRL player Payne Haas has been charged with drink driving over a crash which killed three people in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The three family members were killed when Uiatu "Joan" Taufua's vehicle allegedly veered on to the wrong side of the road and hit their oncoming car at Bonogin on December 30.

Susan Zimmer, 70, her partner Chris Fawcett, 79, and Ms Zimmer's daughter Steffanie, 35, died in the fiery crash.

Taufua was the sole survivor of the crash and had to be removed from her Mercedes wagon. She was later charged with three counts of manslaughter.

The 46-year-old's charges were mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday, where she was hit with an additional charge of drink driving.

Police will allege Taufua had been drinking before the crash, with blood tests showing a mid-range level of intoxication.

She is also charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police and driving without a licence.

It's alleged Taufua was fleeing from police when the crash occurred.

She was on parole at the time after being sentenced to nine months in prison for assaulting two security guards at the Star Casino.

Her parole has since been revoked and she remains in custody.

