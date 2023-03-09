Politics
1News

Full video: Hipkins speaks after tour of Coromandel cyclone damage

3:56pm
New ZealandPoliticsNatural Disasters

For whom do the bells toll? Not the MPs - not today anyway

Traditionally in Parliament bells ring to alert MPs of the 2pm sitting - but today, for the first time in evidently anyone's memory, they were silent.

42 mins ago

'Totally inappropriate' - MPs condemn Invercargill mayor's n-word use

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the n-word had been "soul-destroying" for many in the past and that Nobby Clark's use was "totally inappropriate".

4:33pm

Independent investigation launched into Muriwai firefighter deaths

4:31pm

1:58

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

3:28pm

Te Whatu Ora pulls inaccurate emergency department data

2:49pm

Luxon confuses health agency with ministry in comms staff attack

12:49pm

3 mins ago

Former Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama expected to be charged

3:49

42 mins ago

For whom do the bells toll? Not the MPs - not today anyway

6:04pm

Palm kernel storage facility on fire in Invercargill

5:32pm

Primary teachers join nationwide strike next week

5:13pm

New CCTV clue in search for Tauranga doctor missing for a year

0:51

5:10pm

Trolley left atop Otago bridge, causes 'major disruptions'

