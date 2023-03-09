New Zealand

Lawyer injured in reported Whangārei courthouse attack

12:55pm
Whangārei courthouse.

Whangārei courthouse. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after disorder in the Whangārei courthouse.

RNZ understands the person is a family lawyer and they were injured in the lift.

Inside the building this morning, police are present and the lift has been taped off.

There is an 'out of order' sign on it and a cleaning bucket alongside.

Emergency services were called just before 10am.

St John says a patient had been taken to Whangārei Hospital via an ambulance.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody but there was no wider risk to the public.

The court has reopened its doors and resumed hearings.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

