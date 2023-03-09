Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet.

Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan's outlying islands closer to neighbouring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package.

To connect to the outside world, Matsu's 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island.

The first cable was severed by a Chinese fishing vessel some 50km out at sea.

Six days later, on February 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, according to Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest service provider and owner of the cables.

The islanders, in the meantime, were forced to hook up to a limited internet via microwave radio transmission, a more mature technology, as a backup. It means one could wait hours to send a text. Calls would drop, and videos were unwatchable.

"A lot of tourists would cancel their booking because there's no internet. Nowadays, the internet plays a very large role in people's lives," said Chen, who lives in Beigan, one of Matsu's main residential islands.

Apart from disrupting lives, the loss of internet cables, seemingly innocuous, has huge implications for national security.

As the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown, Russia has made taking out internet infrastructure one of the key parts of its strategy.

Some experts suspect China may have cut the cables deliberately as part of its harassment of the self-ruled island it considers part of its territory, to be reunited by force if necessary.

Chiu Sih-chi and his wife take the opportunity to use the wifi in the Chunghwa Telecom office. (Source: Associated Press)

China regularly sends warplanes and navy ships toward Taiwan as part of tactics to intimidate the island's democratic government.

Concerns about China's invasion, and Taiwan's preparedness to withstand it, have increased since the war in Ukraine.

The cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the past five years, according to Chunghwa Telecom.

Taiwan's coast guard gave chase to the fishing vessel that cut the first cable on February 2, but it went back to Chinese waters, according to a person who was briefed on the incident and was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

So far, the Taiwanese government has not pointed a direct finger at Beijing.

"We can't rule out that China destroyed these on purpose," said Su Tzu-yun, a defence expert at the government think tank, Institute for National Defence and Security Research, citing research that only China and Russia had the technical capabilities to do this. "Taiwan needs to invest more resources in repairing and protecting the cables."

Internet cables, which can be anywhere between 20mm to 30mm wide, are encased in steel armour in shallow waters where they're more likely to run into ships.

Despite the protection, cables can get cut quite easily by ships and their anchors or fishing boats using steel nets.

Even so, "this level of breakage is highly unusual for a cable, even in the shallow waters of the Taiwan Strait", said Geoff Huston, chief scientist at Asia Pacific Network Information Centre, a non-profit that manages and distributes Internet resources like IP addresses for the region.

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs publicly asked for bids from low-Earth orbit satellite operators to provide the internet in a backup plan after seeing Russia's cyberattacks in the invasion of Ukraine, the head of the ministry, Audrey Tang, told The Washington Post last fall.

Yet, the plan remains stalled as a law in Taiwan requires the providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder.

A spokesperson for the Digital Ministry directed questions about the progress of backup plans to the National Communications Commission.

NCC said it will install a surveillance system for the undersea cables while relying on microwave transmission as a backup option.

Many Pacific island nations, before they started using internet cables, depended on satellites — and some still do — as backup, said Jonathan Brewer, a telecommunications consultant from New Zealand who works across Asia and the Pacific.

Wang, the head of Lienchiang County, said he had mentioned the cables on a recent visit to China, where he had met an executive from China Mobile.

They offered to send technicians to help.

But compensation, he said, will require providing hard proof of who did it.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

For now, the only thing residents can do is wait. The earliest cable-laying ships can come is April 20 because there are a limited number of vessels that can do the job.