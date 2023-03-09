World
Associated Press

Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

6:24am
Tourists were seen walking on the street in the shopping district on Nangan, part of Matsu Islands.

Tourists were seen walking on the street in the shopping district on Nangan, part of Matsu Islands. (Source: Associated Press)

In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet.

Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan's outlying islands closer to neighbouring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package.

To connect to the outside world, Matsu's 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island.

The first cable was severed by a Chinese fishing vessel some 50km out at sea.

Six days later, on February 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, according to Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest service provider and owner of the cables.

The islanders, in the meantime, were forced to hook up to a limited internet via microwave radio transmission, a more mature technology, as a backup. It means one could wait hours to send a text. Calls would drop, and videos were unwatchable.

"A lot of tourists would cancel their booking because there's no internet. Nowadays, the internet plays a very large role in people's lives," said Chen, who lives in Beigan, one of Matsu's main residential islands.

Apart from disrupting lives, the loss of internet cables, seemingly innocuous, has huge implications for national security.

As the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown, Russia has made taking out internet infrastructure one of the key parts of its strategy.

Some experts suspect China may have cut the cables deliberately as part of its harassment of the self-ruled island it considers part of its territory, to be reunited by force if necessary.

Chiu Sih-chi and his wife take the opportunity to use the wifi in the Chunghwa Telecom office.

Chiu Sih-chi and his wife take the opportunity to use the wifi in the Chunghwa Telecom office. (Source: Associated Press)

China regularly sends warplanes and navy ships toward Taiwan as part of tactics to intimidate the island's democratic government.

Concerns about China's invasion, and Taiwan's preparedness to withstand it, have increased since the war in Ukraine.

The cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the past five years, according to Chunghwa Telecom.

Taiwan's coast guard gave chase to the fishing vessel that cut the first cable on February 2, but it went back to Chinese waters, according to a person who was briefed on the incident and was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

So far, the Taiwanese government has not pointed a direct finger at Beijing.

"We can't rule out that China destroyed these on purpose," said Su Tzu-yun, a defence expert at the government think tank, Institute for National Defence and Security Research, citing research that only China and Russia had the technical capabilities to do this. "Taiwan needs to invest more resources in repairing and protecting the cables."

Internet cables, which can be anywhere between 20mm to 30mm wide, are encased in steel armour in shallow waters where they're more likely to run into ships.

Despite the protection, cables can get cut quite easily by ships and their anchors or fishing boats using steel nets.

Even so, "this level of breakage is highly unusual for a cable, even in the shallow waters of the Taiwan Strait", said Geoff Huston, chief scientist at Asia Pacific Network Information Centre, a non-profit that manages and distributes Internet resources like IP addresses for the region.

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs publicly asked for bids from low-Earth orbit satellite operators to provide the internet in a backup plan after seeing Russia's cyberattacks in the invasion of Ukraine, the head of the ministry, Audrey Tang, told The Washington Post last fall.

Yet, the plan remains stalled as a law in Taiwan requires the providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder.

A spokesperson for the Digital Ministry directed questions about the progress of backup plans to the National Communications Commission.

NCC said it will install a surveillance system for the undersea cables while relying on microwave transmission as a backup option.

Many Pacific island nations, before they started using internet cables, depended on satellites — and some still do — as backup, said Jonathan Brewer, a telecommunications consultant from New Zealand who works across Asia and the Pacific.

Wang, the head of Lienchiang County, said he had mentioned the cables on a recent visit to China, where he had met an executive from China Mobile.

They offered to send technicians to help.

But compensation, he said, will require providing hard proof of who did it.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

For now, the only thing residents can do is wait. The earliest cable-laying ships can come is April 20 because there are a limited number of vessels that can do the job.

WorldAsia

SHARE

More Stories

Kim Jong Un's daughter enjoys horseback riding, skiing - S Korea

Kim Jong Un's daughter enjoys horseback riding, skiing - S Korea

Kim has brought the daughter to a series of public events since November, including a missile launch site.

6:17am

Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model

Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model

The arrest of the 29-year-old woman brings the total number of people allegedly involved in the case to seven.

11:23am

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

Wed, Mar 8

2:07

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Tue, Mar 7

Funeral of Thai 'cave boy' who died in UK ends with prayers

Funeral of Thai 'cave boy' who died in UK ends with prayers

Mon, Mar 6

17 dead, thousands evacuated in Indonesian oil depot fire

17 dead, thousands evacuated in Indonesian oil depot fire

Sat, Mar 4

Related Stories

Mixed reaction in Taiwan ahead of Xi Jinping's third term

Mixed reaction in Taiwan ahead of Xi Jinping's third term

1News' Cushla Norman hit the streets of Taiwan to find out what locals think about the Chinese president's expected third term in power.

October 16, 2022

Experts believe $3b NZ-Taiwan trade industry can keep growing

Experts believe $3b NZ-Taiwan trade industry can keep growing

In the past few months, Taiwan has become New Zealand’s sixth biggest export market, beating out the United Kingdom.

October 21, 2022

Hong Kong bookseller who fled to Taiwan warns of danger new home faces

Hong Kong bookseller who fled to Taiwan warns of danger new home faces

November 3, 2022

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

Wed, Mar 8

The Kiwi drag queen making a splash in Taiwan

The Kiwi drag queen making a splash in Taiwan

October 30, 2022

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

October 27, 2022

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Third meningococcal case of year confirmed in Canterbury

Third meningococcal case of year confirmed in Canterbury

37 mins ago

'The way it is' - Hurricanes, Ardie Savea accept one-week ban

'The way it is' - Hurricanes, Ardie Savea accept one-week ban

40 mins ago

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

46 mins ago

Electricity made out of thin air could be battery breakthrough

Electricity made out of thin air could be battery breakthrough

10:10am

Couple spent their lives asking for permission, so I don't have to

Couple spent their lives asking for permission, so I don't have to

9:50am

US probes Tesla steering wheels coming off, autopilot crashes

US probes Tesla steering wheels coming off, autopilot crashes
1
2
3
4
5
6