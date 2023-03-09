Health

Another Canterbury student contracts meningococcal disease

8:30pm
Pharmac announced its plans last month to provide wider access for the meningococcal B vaccine for infants and young adults.

Another 18-year-old has been admitted to Christchurch Hospital after contracting meningococcal disease, the second case in less than 24 hours.

Te Whatu Ora has confirmed the latest case, which is the fourth in the Canterbury region this year.

National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said they had identified the close contacts of the person and they had all received antibiotics, to prevent them developing the disease.

On Wednesday, the health authority reported a fellow 18-year-old university student had contracted the disease.

Te Whatu Ora said meningococcal disease was a fast-moving illness, which had symptoms similar to other illnesses, including Covid-19 and influenza.

The Meningitis Foundation on Thursday morning issued a statement "urging all eligible people - particularly those living in halls of residence in their first year of tertiary study - to seek vaccination for both meningococcal B and the ACW & Y strains of the disease".

In late February, Te Whatu Ora announced access to the Meningococcal B vaccine had been expanded for children aged under five years old and for people aged 13 to 25 in specified close-living situations.

New ZealandHealthChristchurch and Canterbury

