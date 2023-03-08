World
Associated Press

Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model

11:23am
Hong Kong police escort a suspect.

Hong Kong police escort a suspect. (Source: Associated Press)

A woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested in mainland China and charged, Hong Kong police said on Tuesday (local time).

The arrest of the 29-year-old woman brought the total number of people allegedly involved in the case to seven. Police said they suspect she assisted another suspect and then fled to mainland China. She was handed over to Hong Kong authorities at Shenzhen Bay Port and charged on Tuesday, they said.

The grisly killing of Choi, 28, has gripped many in Hong Kong and in mainland China because the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a very low level of violent crime.

Model Abby Choi

Model Abby Choi (Source: Supplied)

Last week, her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, his father, Kwong Kau, and his brother, Anthony Kwong, were charged with murder after police found body remains in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban area of Hong Kong near the border with mainland China. Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, faces one count of perverting the course of justice. All four were detained without bail.

Police also arrested two others accused of assisting other suspects in the case.

Choi, who had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, disappeared on February 21, according to a report filed later with police.

She had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, police said earlier, adding that "some people" were unhappy with how Choi handled her finances.

While violent crime is rare in Hong Kong, the case recalls a handful of other shocking killings. In 2013, a man killed his parents, and their heads were later found in refrigerators. In 1999, a woman was kidnapped and tortured by three members of an organised crime group before her death. Her skull was later found stuffed in a Hello Kitty doll.

WorldAsiaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping

A relative of one of the victims said the four had travelled so one of them could get a tummy tuck surgery in Mexico.

10:56am

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

Qin's harsh and borderline apocalyptic language appeared to defy predictions that China was abandoning its aggressive diplomacy.

6:14am

2:07

District attorney stands by prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case

District attorney stands by prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case

9:54pm

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

8:30pm

Four kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Four kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

7:30pm

Melbourne girl's bravery praised after dad murdered mum, sister

Melbourne girl's bravery praised after dad murdered mum, sister

3:06pm

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Watch: Drone tour of Auckland City Rail Link construction

2:44

Watch: Drone tour of Auckland City Rail Link construction

31 mins ago

US broadcaster says Adams 'not good enough' to call out Morant

US broadcaster says Adams 'not good enough' to call out Morant

33 mins ago

Eyes on the prize but also the jersey for Stephen Perofeta

Eyes on the prize but also the jersey for Stephen Perofeta

33 mins ago

'Serious concerns' for Auckland man missing since weekend

'Serious concerns' for Auckland man missing since weekend

57 mins ago

Three men now charged with murder of Auckland dairy worker

Three men now charged with murder of Auckland dairy worker

12:01pm

'It was just crazy' - Chemical truck catches fire on Auckland motorway

0:33

'It was just crazy' - Chemical truck catches fire on Auckland motorway
1
2
3
4
5
6