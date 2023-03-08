World
AAP

Vic man charged after throwing lit firework at man in wheelchair

6:07pm

(Source: 1News)

A Victorian man has been charged after allegedly throwing a lit firework at a man in a wheelchair.

Police allege the 19-year-old man was driving past the victim in Port Melbourne on January 8 when he stopped and discharged a firework in his direction.

The 38-year-old, who was in a wheelchair on the street's median strip, was struck in the legs and taken to hospital with serious burns.

Detectives on Monday searched a Point Cook address and arrested the 19-year-old man.

He was charged with reckless conduct causing serious injury, recklessly causing injury, possessing an explosive substance and criminal damage by fire.

The man was bailed to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 4.

World

