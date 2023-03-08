World
Associated Press

Musk apologises after taunting disabled Twitter employee he laid off

3:25pm
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco in January 2023.

Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco in January 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who until recently was employed at Twitter, logged in to his computer last Sunday to do some work — only to find himself locked out, along with 200 others.

He might have figured, as others before him have in the chaotic months of layoffs and firings since Elon Musk took over the company, that he was out of a job.

Instead, after nine days of no answer from Twitter as to whether or not he was still employed, Thorleifsson decided to tweet at Musk to see if he could catch the billionaire's attention and get an answer to his Schrödinger’s job situation.

“Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here?” he wrote on Monday.

Eventually, he got his answer after a surreal Twitter exchange with Musk, who proceeded to quiz him about his work, question his disability and need for accommodations (Thorleifsson has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair) and tweet that Thorleifsson has a “prominent, active Twitter account and is wealthy" and the “reason he confronted me in public was to get a big payout.”

While the exchange was going on, Thorleifsson said received an email that he was no longer employed.

Today however, Musk had a change of heart.

“I would like to apologise to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” he tweeted. “He is considering remaining at Twitter.”

Thorleifsson did not immediately respond to a message for comment following Musk's tweet. In an earlier email, he called the experience “surreal.”

Thorleifsson, who lives in Iceland, has about 141,000 Twitter followers (Musk has over 130 million). He joined Twitter in 2021, when the company, under the prior management, acquired his startup Ueno.

He was lauded in Icelandic media for choosing to receive the purchase price in wages rather than a lump sum payout. That's because this way, he would pay higher taxes to Iceland in support of its social services and safety net.

Thorleifsson tweeted to Musk that “The reason I asked you in public is because you (or anyone else at Twitter) didn’t reply to my private messages."

“You had every right to lay me off. But it would have been nice to let me know!” he added.

Thorleifsson's next move: “I’m opening a restaurant in downtown Reykjavik very soon,” he tweeted. “It’s named after my mom.”

WorldTechnologyNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Video shows passengers restrain man attacking flight attendant

Video shows passengers restrain man attacking flight attendant

Severo Torres allegedly tried to open the Boston bound plane's door before threatening to kill everyone on board then lunging at a steward with a broken metal spoon.

1:36pm

0:28

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping

A relative of one of the victims said the four had travelled so one of them could get a tummy tuck surgery in Mexico.

10:56am

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

China's new foreign minister slams US in debut appearance

6:14am

2:07

District attorney stands by prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case

District attorney stands by prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case

9:54pm

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

8:30pm

Four kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Four kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

7:30pm

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Emergency services respond to reports of light aircraft crash in sea

Emergency services respond to reports of light aircraft crash in sea

10 mins ago

Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

6:18

Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

14 mins ago

New Pike River images show 'considerable damage'

New Pike River images show 'considerable damage'

28 mins ago

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

3:17

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

50 mins ago

Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

52 mins ago

Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting

Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting
1
2
3
4
5
6