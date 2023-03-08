Industrial area in Napier cordoned off after toxic contamination

Napier's industrial area of Awatoto will be cordoned off for at least a week because of contamination.

Napier City Council says testing has found high levels of contamination in silt and water left by last month's flooding. It includes traces of acids, pesticides and caustic agents.

"We've had an initial report from the scientific and technical advisory committee identifying that there is the potential for some significant contaminants in the area," Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise told RNZ's Morning Report on Wednesday.

"Our next step is doing further testing to actually ascertain exactly what they are."

The council said security guards would enforce a hard cordon, which will be in place until at least Thursday next week.

There are 20 businesses in the area, and specialists are considering how to safely remove the contaminated silt and water.

"It's primarily, you know, industrial-type businesses," Wise said.

People have to wear PPE and masks, and be authorised to enter through the checkpoint at Awatoto Road in Napier into the industrial zone. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"Ravensdown fertilisers, a tannery, Higgins has a site there, BioRich, Hawke's Bay Protein - you know, quite a complex mixture of different types of businesses."

The council said public health risks for a nearby residential area are low.

"Public and community safety is absolutely the first priority and we do have a hard cordon in place," said Wise.

"We're also really conscious that the business owners need to be able to continue with their clean-up. They are an important part of our local economy, so we are working with them to ensure that before they gain access to their sites, they've got the appropriate safety mechanisms in place, including PPE, safety plans, etc.

"So in terms of the general public, however, there's no access to the site whatsoever, and we're also working with the nearby residential areas to ensure that they are being kept safe."

The council is "seeking answers" on who will foot the bill for the clean-up, Wise said. Only some of it is council land, parts of it privately owned.

"Currently, it's individual business owners who are doing the clean-up. Obviously, if we are getting some assessments back that identify there is significant risk, then we would need to liaise with the relevant government agencies in terms of seeking advice from them around the next steps."

In the meantime, labs will be testing samples from the site to find out exactly what is in the leftover silt and water.

