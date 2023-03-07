Other Sport
Associated Press

MLB star requires 16 stitches after taking pitch in the face

49 mins ago

Boston's Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit on the face with a pitch in this morning's game against the Detroit Tigers.

The 38-year-old fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning.

Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

Turner's wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans."

Justin Turner lays on the ground after taking a pitch to the face. (Source: Associated Press)

“He's receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion," the Red Sox said in a statement.

"He will undergo further testing, and we'll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

