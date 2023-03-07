Sport

rnz.co.nz

Jockey suspended for careless riding in race where rider died

37 mins ago
Horse racing (file image).

Horse racing (file image). (Source: istock.com)

An apprentice jockey has been suspended for six weeks after a panel ruled she rode carelessly in a race in which fellow jockey Megan Taylor died.

By Anna Sargent for RNZ

Taylor, a 26-year-old apprentice jockey, died in a fall after horses Megan Taylorllided and fell in a race in Ashburton on 15 December.

In January, apprentice jockey Denby-Rose Tait was charged with careless riding during the race, and her case was heard by a Racing Integrity Board adjudication committee on Tuesday.

The case was not directly related to Taylor's death, and it hinged on whether Tait had made a deliberate, careless movement with her horse on the track or if her horse had reacted to contact from another rider.

Witnesses that gave evidence to the committee included another jockey who was in the race, Kavish Chowdhoory.

Tait denied the charge of careless riding. But after assessing the evidence, the committee ruled the case had been proven, and the degree of carelessness was in the medium range.

Tait was given a suspension of six weeks, commencing on 10 March.

She initially faced a seven-week suspension, but the committee's chair, Jane Lovell-Smith, said the decision took mitigating factors into account, such as Tait's youth and inexperience.

A statement read to the committee at the end of the hearing from Taylor's father said seeing his daughter get thrown off the horse and killed was something he could never erase from his mind.

SportChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case under threat of being disqualified

Prosecutor in Alec Baldwin case under threat of being disqualified

23 mins ago

Harry Styles jokes about completing Census, leaves fans hysterical

3:21

Harry Styles jokes about completing Census, leaves fans hysterical

37 mins ago

Jockey suspended for careless riding in race where rider died

Jockey suspended for careless riding in race where rider died

43 mins ago

Hybrid vehicles not living up to fuel efficiency claims – Consumer NZ

2:03

Hybrid vehicles not living up to fuel efficiency claims – Consumer NZ

9:01pm

Dunedin Hospital postpones operations due to staff shortages, high demand

Dunedin Hospital postpones operations due to staff shortages, high demand

8:30pm

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea

Kim's sister warns North Korea ready to act against US, South Korea
1
2
3
4
5
6