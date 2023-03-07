Hayden Panettiere speaks about brother's death

Hayden Panettiere tearfully told how her late brother is “right here with me”.

The actress, 33, was left devastated after her younger sibling Jansen Panettiere, 28, was found dead on February 19 at his apartment in Nyack, New York, from an enlarged heart, and fought tears in her first TV interview since his unexpected passing.

She appeared on Good Morning America’ on Monday (local time) to promote her new movie Scream VI, and when host Michael Strahan offered his sympathies to her over her brother’s death, she said: “Thank you,” while tearing up and after placing a hand on her heart added: “He’s right here with me.”

A statement issued by his relatives said he died from an enlarged heart condition, which they say was confirmed by the Medical Examiner.

Michael had said to Hayden at the end of her GMA interview: “Before we go, we want just to tell you we’re sorry about the passing of your brother Jansen,” and when she told him he was still with her, the presenter replied: “Always.”

A police report said actor and graffiti artist Jansen’s body was discovered in his home by three friends who found him unresponsive in a chair before they tried to revive him with CPR.

Sources have said he had been battling anxiety over his career before his death, before which he had admitted to using drugs.

His family said in a statement: “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning.

“We love you so much, Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”