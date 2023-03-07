Gill: Doing what I love, with the people I love, is everything

Shot putter Jacko Gill is in a very happy place, and that's not just because he won his first national title at the weekend.

Gill emerged from the shadows of former World Champion Tom Walsh to convincingly beat his rival at the New Zealand Athletics Championships at Newtown Park in Wellington.

It ended Walsh's 13-year reign as national champion.

Gill is crediting his family for helping him into a positive place in his career and in particular his training.

"Just working with people I enjoy being around," said the 28 year old.

"Five days a week I'm throwing with my mum, and a couple of times with my Dad, who is still working, so I just love it."

Gill's parents, Walter and Nerida are both former national throws champions.

"To go out there and do what I love with the people I love, is just everything."

Gill won six age-group titles between 2010 and 2013 along with three world junior titles, however since 2014 he's played second fiddle to Walsh.

In Wellington Gill's winning distance was 21.80 metres, 55cm better than Walsh.

"I was about 16 when I first came up against Tom and he beat me by about a metre, so I've been battling (him) for a long time."

Gill has also had to contend with numerous injuries and was laid low with a life-threatening heart condition.

"There's been a lot of things go wrong over these 15 years so really happy to do it (perform) around my family."

"It was hard mentally a few years back and had some hard issues and it's been a really bumpy road but just really enjoying it now, you can't get too sad when you're out there with family.

In fact Gill's lead up to the nationals wasn't ideal with injuries preventing him from competing this year.

"I had a wee adductor strain and a hamstring strain so really tough build-up.

"For my body to hold up and to throw a good distance makes me happy."

Changing his approach to training with the help of Walsh's former coach Dale Stevenson, who is now based back in Australia, is obviously also helping.

"I've put a lot of emphasis on technique at the moment.

"I'm use to pushing the weights but had a lot of injuries so I've really tried to shift away from that.

"I suppose I'm getting older now so it was the smarter thing to do."

"My parents both do a lot of on ground work and do a big chunk of coaching as well and I really appreciate Dale's advise as well as he has a lot of knowledge working with Tom in the past so I really like the team approach we have at the moment."

Gill, the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, has the world championships to look forward to later this year, but for now is enjoying a rare win over Walsh.

"Tom is world class, he's as good as it gets and I have a lot of respect for him, so to beat him is everything to me... I'm honoured."

rnz.co.nz