Experts say Australia faces threat of war with China

A startling article published by the Sydney Morning Herald this morning warns Australia faces the real prospect of war with China "within three years".

The newspaper has assembled a team of five security experts, spanning military strategy, defence policy, cyber geopolitics and technology.

The report, titled Red Alert, says the country is woefully unprepared for conflict, and says the most likely flashpoint is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, with Australia taking the side of the US.

The panel agrees this could happen as early as 2026, if China’s President Xi Jinping were to capitalise on the US and its allies being distracted by the war in Ukraine.

Former senior Australian Defence Department official Peter Jennings told the Sydney Morning Herald that “future historians will construct a story to say, 'this was when the conflict started’".

Jennings said the conflict could see missile attacks on military facilities on the Australian mainland, along with cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure.

Lavina Lee, a senior lecturer in strategic studies at Macquarie University argued the Australian public was unprepared.

“Neither the Australian military nor the public are presently truly prepared for the outbreak of war and Australia’s inevitable participation.”

Mick Ryan, a retired Australian Army major general told the masthead that the country had a lot of work to do to prepare.

“I think there are a whole lot of systemic institutional problems in the Australian polity that we absolutely have to address – and address quickly – if we’re really going to get through the danger zone.”

The article comes ahead of the federal government revealing more details of the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, along with its response to the Defence Strategic review, which assesses the state of Australia’s military.

Who are the experts?

Alan Finkel, Technologist

Finkel is the Former Chief Scientist of Australia from 2016-2020. He's also the former Monash University chancellor.

Mick Ryan, Military Strategist

Ryan is a non-resident fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. He's also a Retired Australian Army major general.

Lavina Lee, Geopolitics Expert

Lee is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University. She's also a senior fellow at the University of Sydney's US Studies Centre.

Peter Jennings, Defence Policy Expert

Jennings is an Officer in the Order of Australia. He's also a former senior adviser to ex-PM John Howard. Peter was the former deputy secretary for stragegy in the Defence Department.

Lesleyt Seebeck, Cyber Sage

Seebeck is the chair of the National Institute of Strategtic Resilience. He's also the former CE of the Australian National University's Cyber Institute.