Stationmaster charged in Greece train crash that killed 57

A stationmaster accused of causing Greece's deadliest train disaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial on Sunday (local time), while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologised for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy.

An examining magistrate and a prosecutor agreed that multiple counts of homicide as well as charges of causing bodily harm and endangering transportation safety should be brought against the railway employee.

At least 57 people, many of them in their teens and 20s, were killed when a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train collided late on Tuesday north of the city of Larissa, in central Greece.

The 59-year-old stationmaster allegedly directed the two trains travelling in opposite directions onto the same track. He spent seven-and-a-half hours on Sunday testifying about the events leading up to the crash before he was charged and ordered held.

"My client testified truthfully, without fearing if doing so would incriminate him," Stephanos Pantzartzidis, the stationmaster's lawyer, told reporters. "The decision (to jail him) was expected, given the importance of the case."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pantzartzidis implied that others besides his client share blame, saying that judges should investigate whether more than one stationmaster should have been working in Larissa at the time of the collision.

"For 20 minutes, he was in charge of (train) safety in all central Greece," the lawyer said of his client.

Greek media have reported that the automated signalling system in the area of the crash was not functioning, making the stationmaster's mistake possible. Stationmasters along that part of Greece's main trunk line communicate with each other and with train drivers via two-way radios, and the switches are operated manually.

The prime minister promised a swift investigation of the collision and said the new Greek transportation minister would release a safety improvement plan. Once a new parliament is in place, a commission also will be named to investigate decades of mismanagement of the country’s railway system, Mitsotakis said.

In an initial statement on Wednesday, Mitsotakis had said the crash resulted from a "tragic human error". Opposition parties pounced on the remark, accusing the prime minister of trying to cover up the state's role and making the inexperienced stationmaster a scapegoat.

"I owe everyone, and especially the victims' relatives, a big apology, both personal and on behalf of all who governed the country for many years," Mitsotakis wrote on Sunday on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman sits among black balloons, during a protest outside the Greek parliament. (Source: Associated Press)

"In 2023, it is inconceivable that two trains move in different directions on the same track and no one notices. We cannot, we do not want to, and we must not hide behind the human error."

Greece's railways long suffered from chronic mismanagement, including lavish spending on projects that were eventually abandoned or significantly delayed, Greek media have reported in several exposes. With state railway company Hellenic Railways billions of euros in debt, maintenance work was put off, according to news reports.