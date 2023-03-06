King Charles' coronation: Prince Harry receives email invite

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been formally invited to King Charles' coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch will be crowned in London on May 6, and a spokesperson for the royal couple has now confirmed that they've been been invited to the ceremony.

The Sussex's spokesperson told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Prince Harry discussed his relationship with his father in his memoir, Spare.

The 38-year-old prince — who now lives in California with his wife and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 20 months — also admitted that he wasn't sure if he would attend the coronation.

Asked during a TV interview how he'd respond if he was invited to Westminster Abbey, Harry replied: "There is a lot that can happen between now and then."

The prince added: "The door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Meanwhile, Robert Lacey, a royal historian, recently claimed that Charles will be keen to put on a show of unity at the coronation.

He said: "Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way.

"What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."