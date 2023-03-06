Beach Haven community pays tribute to attack victim

More than 100 people in Auckland's Beach Haven gathered to pay tribute to a local man who died after a fatal assault on Friday.

Joshuah Tasi, 28, died after an altercation between occupants of two vehicles, police said. Two youths, aged 17 and 14, have been charged with murder.

At the Beach Haven Community House, a Samoan blessing brought the grieving community together on Sunday in a whakawātea ceremony to bless and cleanse the area.

Church leaders and local politicians gave speeches and prayers followed by a procession of local people to the site of the death, at the intersection of Tramway Road and Beach Haven Road, to pay respects.

Long time Beach Haven resident Emi Suaniu, a church leader and chair of the North Shore Pasifika Forum, said the incident came as a shock to everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those close to the victim's family - like Terata Hikairo who goes to the same church - the hurt was still raw.

"I love the family, I love the Tasi family," he said.

Hikairo said he was warmed by the solidarity of the Beach Haven community and believed they would be able to pull through the difficult times together.

Faith and mutual support would be key for people to recover, he said.

"Faith is a big part of the community.

"Beach Haven needs to have Beach Haven's back more, we're already tight-knit, but knit closer, especially in these tragedies,

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your marae are there - Te Kamaka, Awataha, Piringatahi - to support you as well," he said.

Families struggle

Suaniu said the arrest of two teenagers in relation to the incident highlighted challenges families had been going through over the past few years.

"I think because of Covid, the flooding, the cyclone, it's affected the communities and families."

The church community would be discussing how to better support young people in the area, she said.

"We have lots of Samoan churches and lots of other Pacific churches around here, so as a member of the North Shore Pacific forum, this is something we will look into,

"How to support and how to help our youths, and how to bring them together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile prayers of forgiveness also went to the teenagers accused of murdering Joshuah Tasi, with one pastor saying that he hoped the incident would not define their lives.

Yvonne Kirkwood has lived in Beach Haven all her life and is also concerned for young people.

"I think Covid's added a lot of stress to youths, I think not being able to get into schools has added a lot of stress to youths.

"I think we don't have a lot of proper support for kids out of school."

The gathering was not only to grieve, but also discuss how the community could better look after itself in the future.

Northcote MP Shanan Halbert said Beach Haven was one of the most vulnerable communities on the North Shore and needed more resources for teenagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe that it's important to resource this particular area, we see high poverty, we see the need to support young people here, and we've got to take action to ensure that our young people have the best start in life."