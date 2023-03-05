New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Wairoa residents slowly return home as red stickers downgraded

12:24pm
Mud and silt surrounded Wairoa homes following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mud and silt surrounded Wairoa homes following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Some Wairoa residents are still yet to return to their homes following Cyclone Gabrielle but the house situation is improving.

The town in the Hawke's Bay region was hit hard by flooding during the cyclone.

It left many homeless. Fuel, food, water and communications were limited and there was a mammoth clean-up ahead.

But mayor Craig Little told RNZ less than five homes remain red-stickered, meaning no-one can enter them.

Inspections have seen many downgraded to a yellow sticker instead, meaning some access was now possible.

Little said people were also able to live in a growing number of those homes.

"About 117 have come down to yellow," he said.

"A lot of those yellow that were yellow are now sort of transitioning back into white which means you can live in them.

"We've probably got about 250-odd homes all up affected."

Little said it was not all doom and gloom but there was a long recovery to go and some people have lost their life possessions.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHawke's BayWeather NewsClimate Change

SHARE

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Government backing away from co-governance - John Tamihere

7:19

Government backing away from co-governance - John Tamihere

45 mins ago

'I will never give up' by resigning as climate minister - Shaw

'I will never give up' by resigning as climate minister - Shaw

1:13pm

Marijuana 'changed me and helped me' - Prince Harry

Marijuana 'changed me and helped me' - Prince Harry

1:00pm

Seymour denies ACT contributed to climate change denial

Seymour denies ACT contributed to climate change denial

12:24pm

Wairoa residents slowly return home as red stickers downgraded

Wairoa residents slowly return home as red stickers downgraded

11:59am

NZ sending cyclone relief to Vanuatu

NZ sending cyclone relief to Vanuatu
1
2
3
4
5
6