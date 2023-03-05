Ukrainian pullout looms in embattled Bakhmut as civilians flee

Pressure mounted Saturday (local time) on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces tried to help residents flee amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal from the eastern city that Russian forces have spent months trying to capture.

A Ukrainian army representative who asked not to be named for operational reasons told The Associated Press that it was now too dangerous for civilians to leave the city in Donetsk province by vehicle and that people had to flee on foot instead.

Bakhmut has for months been a key target of Moscow's grinding eastern offensive, with Russian troops, including large forces from the private Wagner Group, inching ever closer to Kyiv's key eastern stronghold.

An AP team near Bakhmut saw a pontoon bridge set up by Ukrainian soldiers to help the city's few remaining residents reach the nearby village of Khromove. Later, they saw at least five houses on fire as a result of attacks in Khromove.

Ukrainian units over the past 36 hours destroyed two key bridges just outside Bakhmut, including one linking it to the nearby town of Chasiv Yar along the last remaining Ukrainian resupply route, according to UK military intelligence officials and other Western analysts.

The UK defence ministry said in the latest of its regular Twitter updates that the destruction of the bridges came as Russian fighters made further inroads into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, ratcheting up the pressure on its Ukrainian defenders.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, assessed late on Friday (local time) that Kyiv's actions may point to a looming Ukrainian pullout from parts of the city.

It said Ukrainian troops may "conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sections of eastern Bakhmut" while seeking to inhibit Russian movement there and limit exit routes to the west.

A Ukrainian serviceman shaves the head of his comrade, near the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Capturing Bakhmut would not only give Russian fighters a rare battlefield gain after months of setbacks, but it might rupture Ukraine's supply lines and allow the Kremlin's forces to press toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern Donetsk region.

As the fighting raged on, civilians remaining in the area spoke about their daily struggles amid near-constant enemy fire.

Bakhmut resident Hennadiy Mazepa and his wife Natalia Ishkova both chose to remain in Bakhmut, even as fierce battles reduced much of the city to rubble. Speaking to the AP, Ishkova said that they suffered from a lack of food and basic utilities.

"Humanitarian (aid) is given to us only once a month. There is no electricity, no water, no gas," she said.

"I pray to God that all who remain here will survive," Ishkova added.

Also on Saturday (local time), Russia's defence chief travelled to Ukraine's embattled east to inspect troops and to award them with state decorations, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a command post of Russia's Eastern forces, where he was briefed by regional commander Rustam Muradov, according to a video published by the ministry. The video did not disclose the command post's location.