Marijuana 'changed me and helped me' - Prince Harry

Prince Harry says marijuana helped him cope with his mental trauma.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, opened up about his life and family in a 90-minute online chat with Dr Gabor Maté, 79, today, admitting that cocaine didn't do "anything" for him when he was struggling mentally.

He said during the £19-a-ticket (NZ$37) live-streamed question and answer session that "[Cocaine] didn't do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point.

"Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me. It was the cleaning of the windscreen, cleaning of the windshield, the removal of life's filters just as much as on Instagram, these layers of filters.

"It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold on to for a period of time.

"I started doing it recreationally and then started to realise how good it was for me, I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and pains of the past."

Reports say Dr Maté is an outspoken supporter of legalising, and has allegedly used the Amazonian plant ayahuasca to treat patients suffering mental issues.

Harry also used his memoir Spare to talk about how he used partying and hallucinogenics to blot out pain, including traumas over the 1997 car crash death of his mother Princess Diana and spending his life in the global spotlight.

He said in the book he and an unnamed actor got so high on a stash of "black diamond mushroom chocolates" found in Friends actress Courteney Cox's house during a house party, he thought her kitchen bin looked like it had developed a head.

"My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he said.

He added about hallucinating over Cox's kitchen bin after he downed the drugs, saying "I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed".

Cox recently insisted she never supplied Harry with the magic mushrooms, and added she was still to read his memoir Spare as his drugs anecdote had "gotten back" to her.