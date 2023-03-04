'Really sad' - neighbours describe aftermath of North Shore attack

A person died in Beach Haven on Auckland's North Shore last night after the occupants of one vehicle involved in a two-car crash allegedly stabbed the other driver.

Police said they were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Tramway Road and Beach Haven Road around 7pm Friday, with initial information suggesting one of the drivers was assaulted by occupants of the other vehice.

Police have been searching for the killers, and have located what they believe to be their vehicle, a black BMW, in which they had driven away.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Roberts Road in Glenfield and was taken away by a tow company under a Police escort. Neighbours said there was considerable activity overhead last night by the Police Eagle helicopter.

The BMW sedan police believe was involved in the incident. (Source: 1News)

The victim's silver car was left undamaged, a witness to the attack's aftermath said.

He described multiple stab wounds on the body and said police were there until 1.00am conducting a scene examination.

A neighbour, Meagan Fakalago, said she visited the scene "just to show a little respect to the guy."

"It's really sad... so unnecessary," she said.

"I've lived in Beach Haven for almost nine years, it's your average neighbourhood. Things sort of happen here and there but nothing too major so this is unexpected."

Fakalago couldn't believe "over a little car accident this [attack] would be the result."

Police still hunting the offenders

In a statement last night, police said they are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Initial information suggests that the driver of one of the cars was subsequently assaulted by occupants of the second car."

Police said the driver suffered critical injuries and tragically passed away at the scene.

"The occupants of the second car left immediately following the assault and police are working to locate them."

Police have not issued any further updates today.