Phoenix beat Jets to boost A-League finals bid

Oskar Zawada has fired his 11th goal of the A-League Men season as Wellington Phoenix beat Newcastle 2-1, firming up their bid for a home final.

After Calan Elliot's opener, the Polish sensation won the contest with a first-half penalty at Wellington's Sky Stadium on Saturday, his eighth goal in nine games.

Manabu Saito's reply made the second half a tense battle, but the Nix stood strong to claim three points.

After a leisurely opening half hour, the Nix missed a pair of chances to go ahead, with Yan Sasse striking the post and on the rebound, Bozhidar Kraev botching his touch rather than volley into an open goal.

The breakthrough arrived on 39 minutes, when Elliot volleyed home a loose ball in the box.

When Jack Duncan dropped Yan Sasse's cross under heavy pressure from Kraev, the right-back scored his first A-League goal to put the Phoenix ahead.

Elliot's goal was the 15th time in 19 A-League games Wellington have opened the scoring, and ensured they maintained their record as the only team to score in every match this season.

In first-half injury time, Wellington benefited from another slice of luck, awarded a contentious penalty after a VAR review.

At extremely close range, Zawada's header clattered into Angus Thurgate's raised hand, allowing the Pole to fire home from the spot.

Two-up at the break, the Nix retreated to hold onto their lead rather than try to extend it.

The result was sustained pressure from the Jets, with Saito particularly impressive down the left flank.

The Japanese veteran, on his first start after a mid-season move, finished a 16-pass move by chipping Oli Sail to get Newcastle back in the contest.

Enjoying their best spell of the match, Saito had other chances and Kostandinos Grozos drew a fine save from Sail as they chased a point.

With 15 minutes left, a heavily-deflected free kick trickled just centimetres wide of the Phoenix goal with Sail stranded - a sign it would be Wellington's day.