Basketball
Breakers draw first blood in NBL Finals with big first half

12:12am
Will McDowell-White shoots in game one of the NBL Finals.

Will McDowell-White shoots in game one of the NBL Finals. (Source: Photosport)

Superstar duo Xavier Cooks and Derrick Walton Jr have suffered match-ending leg injuries as the New Zealand Breakers drew first blood in the best-of-five NBL grand final series with a 95-87 win in Game 1 against the Sydney Kings.

New Zealand's backcourt duo Will McDowell-White (19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and Barry Brown Jr (19 points off the bench) took turns in silencing the 13,145-strong crowd at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Jarrell Brantley (16 points, seven boards) had the better of the marquee power forward match-up with league MVP Cooks (eight points at 20 per cent)

Cooks' night ended in the closing minutes when he limped off the court, a few minutes after Walton hobbled to the bench with cramp in his right leg midway through the fourth term.

Justin Simon (18 points) led the charge for the banged-up Kings, who were forced to play catch-up for much of the evening.

The reigning champions predictably attacked the rim hard early but a wayward 4-of-9 conversion rate from the foul line put them on the back foot.

The Breakers' bench - led by the league's best sixth man Brown - outscored Sydney's 15-2 as the visitors took a 30-23 quarter-time lead when Cooks' errant pass finished with McDowell-White's alleyoop to Dererk Pardon.

McDowell-White's expert penetration and facilitation continued to hurt the hosts who were outplayed in the second stanza.

The margin swelled to 14 points before Sydney's league-best offence finally started to click against the Breakers' competition-best defence.

Simon was pivotal as the Kings reduced the margin to 76-70 at three-quarter time but an unsportsmanlike foul against Dejan Vasiljevic to start the fourth handed the momentum back to the Kiwis.

Brown ran with it, pouring in 13 fourth-quarter points against a progressively depleted Kings outfit down the stretch.

The series moves to Auckland for Game Two on Sunday.

Breakers draw first blood in NBL Finals with big first half

