Hundreds join School Strike 4 Climate across NZ

2:46pm
Student climate protesters in Wellington.

Student climate protesters in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

Hundreds of school students across New Zealand are calling for more action from the Government on climate change.

The protests today are a joint effort between groups School Strike 4 Climate and Fridays for Future.

"As we start off the year with the deadly floods in Tāmaki Makaurau and surrounding regions, it is more important than ever that we act now," strike organisers wrote on Facebook.

"Climate change is here and time is up... we cannot procrastinate on climate action."

The protesters' demands include no new exploration or mining of new fossil fuel resources, lowering the voting age to 16, increased marine protection in New Zealand's waters, e-bike rebates for lower-income families and support for regenerative farming.

In Wellington, protesters arrived at Parliament at 3pm.

The Green Party have backed the strikes.

"Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action," co-leader James Shaw said today.

"What we decide to do next will shape the world our children will inherit from us."

Events were scheduled for Auckland and Waiheke, Christchurch, Dunedin, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Nelson, New Plymouth, Queenstown, Wānaka and Kaitaia over the day.

Environment

