Hundreds join School Strike 4 Climate across NZ

Hundreds of school students across New Zealand are calling for more action from the Government on climate change.

The protests today are a joint effort between groups School Strike 4 Climate and Fridays for Future.

"As we start off the year with the deadly floods in Tāmaki Makaurau and surrounding regions, it is more important than ever that we act now," strike organisers wrote on Facebook.

"Climate change is here and time is up... we cannot procrastinate on climate action."

Student climate protesters in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The protesters' demands include no new exploration or mining of new fossil fuel resources, lowering the voting age to 16, increased marine protection in New Zealand's waters, e-bike rebates for lower-income families and support for regenerative farming.

In Wellington, protesters arrived at Parliament at 3pm.

Climate protesters in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

The Green Party have backed the strikes.

"Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action," co-leader James Shaw said today.

Climate protesters in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

"What we decide to do next will shape the world our children will inherit from us."

Events were scheduled for Auckland and Waiheke, Christchurch, Dunedin, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Nelson, New Plymouth, Queenstown, Wānaka and Kaitaia over the day.