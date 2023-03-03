Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search

The death toll from the head-on collision of a passenger train and a freight train in Greece has risen to 57.

Police spokeswoman Constandia Dimoglidou said in a briefing on Thursday (local time) that 48 people injured in the crash remain in the hospital, six of them in intensive care units.

Emergency crews cut through the mangled remains of a passenger train on Thursday (local time), progressing “centimetre by centimetre” in their search for the dead from a head-on collision in northern Greece that killed at least 46 people.

Rail workers went on strike to protest years of underfunding that they say has left the country’s train system in a dangerous state.

The passenger train and a freight train slammed into each other late Tuesday, crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots and forcing people to smash windows to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the country's deadliest crash ever, and more than 50 people remained hospitalised, most in the central Greek city of Larissa. Six of them were in intensive care.

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said the grim recovery effort was proceeding “centimetre by centimetre”.

“We can see that there are more (bodies) people there. Unfortunately they are in a very bad condition because of the collision,” Artopios told state television.

The Greece Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has also resigned, saying he felt it was his “duty” to step down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”