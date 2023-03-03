New Zealand
Auckland traffic mayhem - why is it so bad?

7:41am

The shortage of bus drivers is contributing to the mayhem on Auckland roads, according to the AA's Martin Glynn.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Glynn said while only in the first week of the month, the roads are much busier now than they were in March 2019 and he predicts it will only get worse.

"Congestion is hundreds of thousands of people's individual decisions, with this first week being so bad, I wonder if people will just get a little fed up and we might see a bit of easing but generally it does tend to build up in March so things could get worse."

Glynn said the reason buses play a significant part in Auckland's public transport network is because they account for around 75% of the city's public transport trips.

"We've also got of course train lines being shut down repeatedly, we've got a ferry shortage and ferries are breaking down as well so it's kind of a triple whammy."

He also said university being back this week also plays a part in the congestion.

"You know public transport can really take the edge off things and it's really not pulling its load right now."

Asked if the terrible traffic is a result of bad planning from the council, Glynn said he wonders why things can't be addressed "a little bit quicker".

"I just think they're being caught by surprise, I wonder if every was sort of lulled into a false sense of security with Covid years."

Glynn said there isn't much Aucklanders can do to speed up their commute to work.

"If they [people] can change their travel times, some people have that sort of flexibility or work from home, that can help but other than that it's really a case of riding it out."

He said April is usually quieter on the roads because of school holidays, Easter and Anzac Day so people tend to take holidays around that period.

