Traffic woes as many Eastern trains to halt for rest of year in Akl

Trains will stop running to five stations on Auckland's Eastern Line for the rest of the year as March Madness transport woes hit across the city.

Aucklanders have faced gridlock over the past few weeks as students return to classrooms and workers head back to the office.

Motorways are already clogged at rush hour, with crowding expected across the public transport network, according to Auckland Transport (AT).

KiwiRail chief operating officer David Gordon said existing stage one closures on the Southern Line were on track to finish in about two weeks.

The previously-signalled train stoppages on the Eastern Line will begin at the same time.

"On March 20, we’ll start work on the Eastern Line between Ōtāhuhu and Britomart. This section is one of the longest closures – as it is twice the length of stage one, and a lot more formation needs to be replaced," he said.

The closure of the five Eastern Line stations is expected to last until January 2024.

"We appreciate the disruption this will cause commuters in the eastern part of the city, but unfortunately, work that’s this invasive and on this scale can’t only be done at nights or on weekends."

The $330 million package of track foundation renewals means tens of thousands of train commuters across Auckland will face rolling line closures until 2025.

KiwiRail has said the months-long closures will prepare the train network for the opening of City Rail Link tunnels that will see more trains running.

The closed stations include Sylvia Park, Panmure, Glen Innes, Ōrākei, and Meadowbank.

Eastern Line trains will continue running at rush hour to-and-from Manukau Station but via Newmarket and the Southern Line.

During the day, people will need to transfer to a Southern Line service at Ōtāhuhu Station.

AT's manager of metro services Darek Koper said two existing bus lines in the Eastern Suburbs were being upgraded to provide more service, and new express services would run as an alternative transport to closed stations.

He said AT "are committed to regularly reviewing the alternative transport services in place and making improvements where possible over the course of the year.”

A rail replacement bus will also run every 20 minutes between closed stations. During rush hour, additional express buses to the city centre would run from Panmure and Glen Innes.

Meanwhile, Onehunga Line passengers will need to transfer at Penrose during rush hour due to the more trains running through Newmarket and fewer platforms at Britomart. But during the day, Onehunga trains will now resume running through to Britomart.

Travel outside of rush hour if you can - AT

There's been gridlock across the Auckland roading network as traffic levels on motorways and streets return to 2019 levels.

AT has come under fire for asking public transport users to try and travel outside of rush hour.

An ongoing national bus driver shortage has left the city without enough operators to keep up with all demand at the busiest parts of rush hour.

"As we head into March, please consider travelling off-peak to avoid the busiest periods on our roads and public transport services," the agency said.

"Buses, trains and ferries will be busier and more services will have standing room only. For those who need to travel in peak, please allow extra time."