Lorde says she felt her 'brain degrading' using TikTok

58 mins ago
Lorde performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on September 17, 2022, in downtown LA.

(Source: Getty)

Lorde could feel her "brain degrading" when she used TikTok.

The 26-year-old pop star briefly downloaded the viral video-sharing app in 2020 but quickly came off it again and described having a lack of a social media presence as being "powerful and exciting" as she insisted she doesn't even have a fake Instagram account.

Speaking on the Smallzy's Surgery podcast, she said: "I may be the only millennial without TikTok. I genuinely don't have a Finsta, I don't stalk anyone.

"My thing with it all is that it is so cool and amazing and creative but I can feel my brain degrading when I use it. I downloaded it for one day in 2020. [Coming off it] is really the best, best drugs you could ever do. It's insane, It's so powerful, delicious and exciting."

Meanwhile, the Royals hitmaker - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - went on to reveal her backstage rituals where she admitted that caffeine is her "drug of choice" but has occasionally needed to dash to the toilet just moments before going to perform a concert.

She added: "There's a candle that smells like tomatoes. That is burning away, I am applying my special show perfume that I put on before every show, and I am brushing and flossing my teeth. You have to have your teeth clean! And I am sipping a sugar-free Redbull, which is my drug of choice.

"I like to really fire up on the caffeine at nine o'clock at night and then hang on stage! I have had moments, like 30 seconds before though where I think 'I've gotta go [to the toilet]' and then I dash back. It's a hair-raising moment!"

